Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.