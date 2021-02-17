Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,901,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 424,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CNS opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

