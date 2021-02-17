Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 470,282 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,325,000 after acquiring an additional 275,187 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,016,000 after acquiring an additional 350,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

NYSE JPM opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

