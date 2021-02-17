Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,631 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

