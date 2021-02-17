Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Zumiez worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,029. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

