Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 213,320 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,374 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 213,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

LUV opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

