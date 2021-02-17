Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 168,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

