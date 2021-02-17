LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.