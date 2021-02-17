Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.12 on Wednesday, reaching $333.73. 32,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average is $344.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

