Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 21,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

