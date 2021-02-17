MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $30.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 7,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,817. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

