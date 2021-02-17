Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 330 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $215.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

