Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 149 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

