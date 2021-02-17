Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 82 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

CRM stock opened at $248.59 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day moving average of $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

