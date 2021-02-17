Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $344,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

UPS stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

