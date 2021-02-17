Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $466.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.49 and a 200-day moving average of $458.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

