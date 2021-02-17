Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 550 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88.

