Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MYTAY stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

