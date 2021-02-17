Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.00 and traded as high as C$77.08. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at C$77.08, with a volume of 454 shares.

MEQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company has a market cap of C$728.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.65.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The business had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.