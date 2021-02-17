Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells $1,169,603.93 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne R. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

