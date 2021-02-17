MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of MAGOY stock remained flat at $$5.60 on Wednesday. MAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

MAN Company Profile

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

