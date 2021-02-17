Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Head-To-Head Review

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mannatech and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and FSD Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $157.73 million 0.24 $3.29 million N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 285.41 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.51

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mannatech beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

