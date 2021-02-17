MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.3% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $46.80. 805,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 554,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,202 shares of company stock worth $2,636,250. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

