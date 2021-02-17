MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00060983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00320492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00074709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00083962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00450446 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,623.50 or 0.85669546 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com.

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

