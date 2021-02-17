Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.44.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

VAC opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,918 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

