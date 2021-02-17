Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $67,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

