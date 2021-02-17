Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after buying an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLM opened at $325.65 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $333.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

