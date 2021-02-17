Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,977,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,570 shares of company stock worth $6,407,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

