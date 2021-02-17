Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $200,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Avalara by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,237 shares of company stock worth $36,277,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

