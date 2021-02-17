Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.33. 2,256,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.44. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $336.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.