MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

MCFT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,798. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $530.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

