Mastermyne Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MYE)

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.68.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Caruso 423,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th.

Mastermyne Group Company Profile

Mastermyne Group Limited provides contracting services to the underground long wall mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries of Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The company offers various mining services and equipment to the coal mining industry including, new mine development, mine operation, roadway development, conveyors, outbye, ventilation, secondary support, long wall relocations, polymeric emergency strata consolidation, production and ancillary equipment, and mining consumables.

