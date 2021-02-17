Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Down 8.5%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 4,647,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,985,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

MTNB has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

