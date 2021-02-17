Maverick Chain Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $561,016.77 and $6,365.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00327799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00069940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00457609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00171553 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

