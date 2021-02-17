MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.38.

Get MBIA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MBIA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MBIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MBIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.