McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $141,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

