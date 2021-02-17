Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 2,661,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,616. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.