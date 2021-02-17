MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

In related news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 2,157,270 shares of MedMen Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $474,599.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696.

About MedMen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

