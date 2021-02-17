MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Releases Earnings Results

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 1,364,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $272,870.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,696.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.