Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

MEDP traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.64. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,293. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $177.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Medpace by 231,736.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 70,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

