Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 75,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,375. The company has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

