MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,601,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 5,310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEGEF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

