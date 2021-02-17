Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Shares of MCY opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

