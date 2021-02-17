Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny Sells 26,181 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VIVO opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

