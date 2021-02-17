Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.