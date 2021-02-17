MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 3,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,141. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

