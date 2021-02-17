Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,414 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,119,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

