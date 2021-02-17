Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MSVB stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,798 shares in the company, valued at $829,401.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

