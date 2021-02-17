Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

HIE opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $57,460.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $809,806 over the last three months.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

