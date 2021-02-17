Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 324,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.